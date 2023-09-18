Expert Connections
Company behind Lawton cobalt refinery to hold October town hall

The refinery has residents Lawton split with some saying it will provide an economic boost, while others say it has the potential for environmental risks.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton city officials will be holding a town hall with Westwin Elements, the company behind the upcoming cobalt refinery plant.

Officials with the City of Lawton say the public will be able to ask questions about the cobalt refinery that’s set to be built at the West Side Industrial Park.

Officials with Westwin Elements along with city and county officials will be available at the town hall taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 11, 2023 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

On February 23, 2023, Lawton City Council unanimously voted to approve a plan to build the cobalt refinery in Lawton, which prompted residents to become divided on the issue.

KSWO recently talked with Westwin Elements after it was discovered that the company behind the upcoming cobalt refinery broke ties with their technology provider.

The pilot facility for the upcoming refinery will start construction in the coming months with operations set to start sometime in 2024.

