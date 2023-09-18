Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan Public Library celebrates new citizens in ceremony

The Duncan Area Literacy Council and the library collaborated on the event to celebrate Jesus Madrid Gonzales and Ellen Fernandez Choate.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In Duncan, family, friends and community members all gathered at the Duncan Public Library for a New Citizen Celebration Saturday morning.

Jesus Madrid Gonzales and Ellen Fernandez Choate proudly added their names to the library’s citizenship plaque.

The Duncan Area Literacy Council and the library collaborated on the event to celebrate Gonzales and Choate’s completion of the naturalization process. Nancy Litsch, a volunteer tutor for the council, spoke proudly about the people she’s taught so far.

”They’re a delight to teach. They’re very willing and want to become, really want to become US Citizens,” she said. “So it’s a long and hard process. It’s expensive, but like I say they’re all willing and really eager to become contributers to our society by becoming US Citizens.”

The next round of new citizenship classes will start on Sunday, October 15th. Congratulations to Jesus and Ellen from the KSWO team.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong

Latest News

The Duncan Area Literacy Council and the library collaborated on the event to celebrate Jesus...
Duncan New Citizenship Celebration
Road closure sign on 14th and Lake
City of Lawton gives timeline on sinkhole construction
Sunshine and near-average temperatures today
Sunshine and near-average temperatures today | 9/17AM
Potential for severe weather this upcoming week | 9/16 PM
Potential for severe weather this upcoming week | 9/16 PM