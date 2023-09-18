Duncan Public Library celebrates new citizens in ceremony

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In Duncan, family, friends and community members all gathered at the Duncan Public Library for a New Citizen Celebration Saturday morning.

Jesus Madrid Gonzales and Ellen Fernandez Choate proudly added their names to the library’s citizenship plaque.

The Duncan Area Literacy Council and the library collaborated on the event to celebrate Gonzales and Choate’s completion of the naturalization process. Nancy Litsch, a volunteer tutor for the council, spoke proudly about the people she’s taught so far.

”They’re a delight to teach. They’re very willing and want to become, really want to become US Citizens,” she said. “So it’s a long and hard process. It’s expensive, but like I say they’re all willing and really eager to become contributers to our society by becoming US Citizens.”

The next round of new citizenship classes will start on Sunday, October 15th. Congratulations to Jesus and Ellen from the KSWO team.

