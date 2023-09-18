Expert Connections
Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in the wreck.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck took place half a mile south of the Walters exit on I-44 this morning, Sept. 18, 2023.

The crash closed the roadway for several hours and left traffic at a standstill.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) say a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in the wreck.

We’re still waiting for an official report from OHP which will include more information such as if there were any injuries and what caused the wreck.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

