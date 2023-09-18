Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck took place half a mile south of the Walters exit on I-44 this morning, Sept. 18, 2023.

The crash closed the roadway for several hours and left traffic at a standstill.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) say a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in the wreck.

We’re still waiting for an official report from OHP which will include more information such as if there were any injuries and what caused the wreck.

