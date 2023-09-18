Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

KCA officials discuss cemetery restoration

In an official meeting Monday morning, tribal leaders discussed their plans to repair the damage.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Elders and citizens of the Comanche, Kiowa and Apache tribes worked on their hands and knees over the weekend to repair the devastation left behind by hogs at The KCA Cemetery in Cache.

While things may look bad now, they say they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get things back, and better than they were before.

”It was heartbreaking to know that they trampled on our ancestors like they did,” said Linda Pebeahsy.

She said generations of her family are buried on the grounds, along with plenty of others.

”We had elders like me out here Saturday, that couldn’t stand up,” she said. “They sat down in chairs and raked to help do what they could.”

KCA Executive Director Yolonda Ramos was part of the effort. She said, in an official meeting Monday morning, tribal leaders discussed their plans to repair the damage.

”We are going to look at getting a new fence put in, so I’m gonna work on getting an estimate on that,” Ramos said. “We’re looking at some possible options for hunting, and looking at some options for possibly trapping as well.”

Because the hogs tunneled their way under the cemetery’s fence, volunteers placed stakes attached to the fence into the ground as a temporary solution.

Ramos said she’s working to get this situation fixed as soon as possible.

”I have family members from all three tribes that are within our cemetery,” she said. “So it’s very important to me to not only make sure that these cemeteries are kept up, but my future goal is to get them plotted out.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident

Latest News

Sample escaped late Sunday, but was found Monday afternoon.
OKC inmate escaped by walking away from corrections center
Tarantula
Tarantula mating season is on the horizon
In an official meeting Monday morning, tribal leaders discussed their plans to repair the damage.
KCA Cemetery destroyed by hogs
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for a special legislative session.
Stitt calls for special legislative session into state income tax