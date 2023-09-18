Lawton First Assembly Church opens Champions Club

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton First Assembly Church hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday morning for its new Champions Club.

The organization was originally founded in Houston, Texas by Craig Johnson whose son was diagnosed with autism as a child.

Johnson said its purpose is to provide a developmental center for children, teens and adults in a variety of ways. The Lawton center is just one of 123 clubs spread across 23 countries.

The organization now serves over 300 families. Johnson shared why he felt the need to start the organization.

”They didn’t have anything for special needs,” he said. “So we pulled together some of the top medical researchers, doctors -- pulled together some of the top educators, and special needs parents. For an entire year we worked on what became the Champions Club.”

Johnson added while Champions Club takes a holistic approach to developing its members, it’s truly about helping each one find their destiny.

