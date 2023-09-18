Expert Connections
OKC inmate escaped by walking away from corrections center

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections say he walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate from Oklahoma City was at large from Sunday night, Sept. 17, 2023, until this afternoon, Sept. 18, after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said he walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center.

32-year-old Adrian Sample is back in custody after he was found near the area of his escape this afternoon.

Officials say he escaped late Sunday night.

He’s serving a 6-year sentence for burglary and drug charges.

