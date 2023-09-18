OKC inmate escaped by walking away from corrections center

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate from Oklahoma City was at large from Sunday night, Sept. 17, 2023, until this afternoon, Sept. 18, after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said he walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center.

32-year-old Adrian Sample is back in custody after he was found near the area of his escape this afternoon.

Officials say he escaped late Sunday night.

He’s serving a 6-year sentence for burglary and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.