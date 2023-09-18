Oklahoma Department looking to improve communication with hearing impaired

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services is hoping to improve communication between hearing impaired drivers and law enforcement.

This week, Sept. 18 - Sept. 24, 2023, is Deaf Awareness Week and is aimed to help increase public awareness about deaf culture, heritage and American Sign Language.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 194,000 Oklahomans have hearing loss.

One way to improve communication is the use of free police communication cards. These cards have tips for quick communication as well as pictures both parties can point to in order to help them better communicate with one another.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you can get your free police communication cards by emailing Services to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Staff at SDHH@OKDRS.gov or call 405-543-2646.

