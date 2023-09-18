Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash

The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.(KSWO)
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a motorcycle crash in Comanche County Saturday evening.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a motorcycle was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital after crashing into a guardrail 3 miles north of Medicine Park on OK-115.

Investigators determined the driver was impaired while driving the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital in good condition with arm and leg injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong

Latest News

The organization serves over 300 families. Its founder says its purpose is to provide a...
Lawton First Assembly Church opens Champions Club
The organization serves over 300 families. Its founder says its purpose is to provide a...
'Champions Club' opens at Lawton First Assembly
The event served as the start to the organization’s fundraising campaign.
Stephens County United Way hosts annual barbecue fest
The Duncan Area Literacy Council and the library collaborated on the event to celebrate Jesus...
Duncan Public Library celebrates new citizens in ceremony