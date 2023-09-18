One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a motorcycle crash in Comanche County Saturday evening.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a motorcycle was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital after crashing into a guardrail 3 miles north of Medicine Park on OK-115.

Investigators determined the driver was impaired while driving the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital in good condition with arm and leg injuries.

