Pet of The Week

Schools to highlight their athletes through KSWO’s Shining Star Athlete of the Month

By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News is partnering with local businesses and community members to highlight high school and college athletes from across Southwest Oklahoma as part of our Shining Star Athletes of the Month.

Area schools will nominate one boy and one girl each month to compete in a public vote. There will be three categories, large school which is Class 6A-Class 4A, small school which is Class 3A and down, and college/university.

The winners’ pictures will be featured on KSWO-TV and KSWO.com and the students will be presented with a plaque.

