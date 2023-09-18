Severe storms likely starting tomorrow afternoon | 9/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I hope you’ve enjoyed the past 2 nearly 3 days of dry weather because showers and storms return to the forecast starting tonight. I expect that many will stay dry this evening as the best chance for this activity will stay confined to far western counties. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the panhandle of Texas before moving east this evening. Storms are capable of producing up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Many tonight will stay partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by Tuesday morning.

The threat for thunderstorms will be highest during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. These storms are capable of producing golf ball sized hail and between 60 to 80mph wind gusts. The strongest of storms could produce hail sizes over 2 inches (near an average lime or hen egg). Rain will likely start after lunchtime with all precipitation ending about 12 hours later. It’s a good idea to stay weather aware tomorrow given the threat for large hail and damaging winds.

Outside of showers/storms, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. It’ll be breezy with sustained winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Most of the precipitation will be gone by daybreak on Wednesday as we should be seeing mostly sunny skies all day long. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, which have the potential to become severe, will return back to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. Friday will see partly cloudy skies with highs also in the low 90s.

More clouds will build back in on Saturday with a cold front advancing south through the afternoon and evening. Weather data suggests the majority of Texoma will stay dry. Winds south to north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Following the front, Sunday and Monday will see more sunshine, dry weather and some-what cooler highs, actually closer to seasonable, with many in the mid 80s.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.