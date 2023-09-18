Severe weather in the forecast for tomorrow | 9/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will start with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. The skies will be mostly sunny when the sun comes out and temperatures should warm quickly into the 80s by noon. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 90s. There is a small chance for storms this evening in northwest Texoma, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Severe weather will return to the area tomorrow with multiple waves of storms in the area. The first wave of storms will start in the afternoon hours, and the second wave of storms will move in from the Texas panhandle in the evening hours. Both of these systems have the potential to produce severe weather. While all severe weather hazards are possible, the main hazards will be strong winds of up to 80 mph and golf ball sized hail. Tornado risk is low but not zero, so we will be on the lookout for that as well. With severe weather in the area, be sure to have ways to get notifications about weather in the area.

Wednesday morning showers and storms will clear out of the area, then we should have another dry summer-like day with temperatures reaching the low 90s. Thursday and Friday will have some more severe weather possible in the area, although coverage does not look as impressive as Tuesday’s rain chances. The details on the severe weather risk for the end of the weekend are still fuzzy, so we will keep you updated as we move towards the back half of the week.

Saturday and Sunday rain chances will be minimal in the area, although it is still possible we see a storm or two on Saturday. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday changing winds from south to north, which will bring cooler temperatures to the area to begin next week.

Have a great week ahead!

