Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Severe weather in the forecast for tomorrow | 9/18 AM

Severe weather returns to Texoma tomorrow night.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will start with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. The skies will be mostly sunny when the sun comes out and temperatures should warm quickly into the 80s by noon. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 90s. There is a small chance for storms this evening in northwest Texoma, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Severe weather will return to the area tomorrow with multiple waves of storms in the area. The first wave of storms will start in the afternoon hours, and the second wave of storms will move in from the Texas panhandle in the evening hours. Both of these systems have the potential to produce severe weather. While all severe weather hazards are possible, the main hazards will be strong winds of up to 80 mph and golf ball sized hail. Tornado risk is low but not zero, so we will be on the lookout for that as well. With severe weather in the area, be sure to have ways to get notifications about weather in the area.

Wednesday morning showers and storms will clear out of the area, then we should have another dry summer-like day with temperatures reaching the low 90s. Thursday and Friday will have some more severe weather possible in the area, although coverage does not look as impressive as Tuesday’s rain chances. The details on the severe weather risk for the end of the weekend are still fuzzy, so we will keep you updated as we move towards the back half of the week.

Saturday and Sunday rain chances will be minimal in the area, although it is still possible we see a storm or two on Saturday. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday changing winds from south to north, which will bring cooler temperatures to the area to begin next week.

Have a great week ahead!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum

Latest News

Severe weather in the forecast for tomorrow | 9/18 AM
Severe weather in the forecast for tomorrow | 9/18 AM
Sunshine and near-average temperatures today
Sunshine and near-average temperatures today | 9/17AM
Potential for severe weather this upcoming week | 9/16 PM
Potential for severe weather this upcoming week | 9/16 PM
Potential for severe weather this upcoming week | 9/16 PM
Potential for severe weather this upcoming week | 9/16 PM