Stephens County United Way hosts annual barbecue fest

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The sixth annual United Way barbecue fest kicked off in Duncan Saturday morning.

The event served as the start to the organization’s fundraising campaign.

10 teams faced off at the event to see who could serve up the best barbecue while also raising money for the organization.

Nate Schacht is a co-chair for the event. He shared what all the park had to offer during that time.

”Fellowship is going on tonight, we’ve got a lot of agencies out here that are gonna tell their stories, why it’s so important to support our community,” Schacht said. “Every dollar that we raise stays in Stephens County through the United Way program, so it benefits our youth, our seniors, those who may not be able to food on their tables.”

Schacht said in previous years they’ve raised between $10,000 and $15,000. He said he plans to keep growing that number each year. The organization is looking to raise $275 million dollars for the 2023-2024 year.

