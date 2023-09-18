Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Stephens County United Way hosts annual barbecue fest

The event served as the start to the organization’s fundraising campaign.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The sixth annual United Way barbecue fest kicked off in Duncan Saturday morning.

The event served as the start to the organization’s fundraising campaign.

10 teams faced off at the event to see who could serve up the best barbecue while also raising money for the organization.

Nate Schacht is a co-chair for the event. He shared what all the park had to offer during that time.

”Fellowship is going on tonight, we’ve got a lot of agencies out here that are gonna tell their stories, why it’s so important to support our community,” Schacht said. “Every dollar that we raise stays in Stephens County through the United Way program, so it benefits our youth, our seniors, those who may not be able to food on their tables.”

Schacht said in previous years they’ve raised between $10,000 and $15,000. He said he plans to keep growing that number each year. The organization is looking to raise $275 million dollars for the 2023-2024 year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong

Latest News

The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash
The organization serves over 300 families. Its founder says its purpose is to provide a...
Lawton First Assembly Church opens Champions Club
The organization serves over 300 families. Its founder says its purpose is to provide a...
'Champions Club' opens at Lawton First Assembly
The Duncan Area Literacy Council and the library collaborated on the event to celebrate Jesus...
Duncan Public Library celebrates new citizens in ceremony