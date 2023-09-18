Tarantula mating season is on the horizon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you feel like you’ve seen more tarantulas recently?

If so, you’re not alone. According to Oklahoma State University’s Extension Office, it is tarantula mating season.

They say the male spiders will start to roam in large numbers soon, and may be moving in large clusters, with some even crossing the road at times.

The mating season is typically late August through October.

The animals mate after their final molt and don’t live for much longer after. Despite that, scientists say they could mate up to 100 times with as many females.

Officials say while they are able to bite, tarantulas usually only do so when they feel threatened and their venom is not particularly harmful to humans.

