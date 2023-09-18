Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tarantula mating season is on the horizon

The mating season is typically late August through October.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you feel like you’ve seen more tarantulas recently?

If so, you’re not alone. According to Oklahoma State University’s Extension Office, it is tarantula mating season.

They say the male spiders will start to roam in large numbers soon, and may be moving in large clusters, with some even crossing the road at times.

The mating season is typically late August through October.

The animals mate after their final molt and don’t live for much longer after. Despite that, scientists say they could mate up to 100 times with as many females.

Officials say while they are able to bite, tarantulas usually only do so when they feel threatened and their venom is not particularly harmful to humans.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident

Latest News

Sample escaped late Sunday, but was found Monday afternoon.
OKC inmate escaped by walking away from corrections center
In an official meeting Monday morning, tribal leaders discussed their plans to repair the damage.
KCA officials discuss cemetery restoration
In an official meeting Monday morning, tribal leaders discussed their plans to repair the damage.
KCA Cemetery destroyed by hogs
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for a special legislative session.
Stitt calls for special legislative session into state income tax