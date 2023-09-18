Expert Connections
Waurika man charged with 5 felonies relating to August 2023 standoff

Back in August, Hatmaker was charged with kidnapping and threatening to perform an act of violence.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Waurika, Okla. (KSWO) - A 37-year-old Waurika man is facing additional charges after being already charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor threatening to perform an act of violence in August.

David Hatmaker, who was in a standoff with Waurika police for about 12 hours on Aug. 17, 2023, is now being charged with five felony counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Back in August, he was charged with kidnapping and threatening to perform an act of violence in relation to the Aug. 17 incident.

Court documents say the standoff started after a woman called 911. She told OSBI investigators that Hatmaker broke the lock on the bathroom to get to her, but she was able to eventually escape the residence.

Court documents say Hatmaker fired several shots at the Jefferson County Deputies and the Sheriff and officers with the Waurika Police Department.

It ended after a tactical team with the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department entered the residence and arrested Hatmaker.

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
