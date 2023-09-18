Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.(Stow Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum

Latest News

How to raise your credit score 100 points in a year
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy