Bi-lateral Life Camp held in Duncan for those with above-the-knee limb loss

Amputee switching out prosthetic attachments.
By Seth Marsicano and Justin Stevens
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Dream Team Prosthetics is preparing for their annual bi-lateral life camp that is meant to help people who have above the knee limb loss.

During this three day event, people with bi-lateral above the knee limb loss are going out into the community and testing prosthetics by navigating things like stairs and uneven terrain.

“We get people from all over the United States, all over the world, coming here Duncan, Oklahoma,” said Prosthetic Technician Seth Alexander. “It’s a really unique situation for people to be in. It’s a very difficult thing for most prosthetist to fit.”

One of the people who attended came all the way from Belgium.

”It’s a long trip, but you know, when you can walk again, I don’t care to travel a long way,” said camp attendee Chrestoph Vandenbossche. “I know I was here last month, but it was also nice to see the other guys from last year. To see the group again, to meet each other and share some ideas.”

Chrestoph was in an accident back in 2021 that left him missing an arm and both legs above the knee. He said where he’s from, they didn’t have the resources for his prosthetics.

“It was very difficult where we live in Belgium. They don’t have people in this situation that can walk without crutches, and everything,” added Vandenbossche. “They say it was not possible to do that. My wife found the guys from Dream Team on YouTube and says, ‘My husband will be able to walk again.”

Alexander said having people with bi-lateral prosthetics lead the camp makes it more relatable for the those who attend because losing both limbs above the knee is life changing, and this is his way of giving back to those who helped him.

“For myself you know, my first camp was 12 years ago, so ever since then it’s been about paying it forward and hopefully providing something to someone else that’s in a situation that I was once in. That’s the core principle of the camp itself. It’s just the pure mentoring, the support, all of the positivity,” said Alexander.

