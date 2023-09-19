Expert Connections
Cameron University offers free mental health counseling for the uninsured

September is Suicide Awareness month which is a time to bring to the forefront struggles that many Americans may face.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - September is Suicide Awareness Month which is a time to bring to the forefront struggles that many Americans may face.

Cameron University is offering free mental health counseling for uninsured or under-insured community members.

Paul James, Director of the Cameron University Psychology Department, says they help to provide quality service to those in need of mental health care.

He said the pandemic got them thinking about alternative ways of treating people and that people need to realize the symptoms of depressive disorders.

“It is really important for folks to understand that suicide ideation, having thoughts about not being around or ending your life is a pretty standard system of major depressive disorder,” James said.

The clinic is located at the east side of the Cameron campus and those in need of counseling need to give the clinic a call at 580-581-3153 to make an appointment.

