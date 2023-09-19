Cameron University holds ‘Constitution Day’ symposium

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University observed Constitution Day with a symposium highlighting various parts of what is known as the “Supreme Law of the Land.”

CU has been observing Constitution Day in this manner since 2005 with a different focus each year

A room full of people attended today’s event and learned about the 5th Amendment. Comanche and Cotton County District Attorney, Kyle Cabelka spoke about the 5th Amendment, then and now. He says he wanted the participants to see it in multiple parts and understand it is so much more than just words on paper.

He noted that people are quick to say they plead the 5th without understanding what it’s all about. He told the group, unfortunately, the laws that make up the Constitution are often taken for granted.

