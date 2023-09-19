Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Delta Air Lines flight lands safely after possible lightning strike

FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta...
FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.

Flight 2346 landed without incident Monday night, the airline said. There were 85 customers aboard the Airbus A220 plane.

“As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles in the early morning wreck on Sept. 18, 2023.
Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill, one dead
The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
David Hatmaker, 37, August mugshot
Waurika man charged with 5 felonies relating to August 2023 standoff

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
LIVE: Biden to exhort world leaders to stand up to Russia, warns not to allow Ukraine ‘to be carved up’
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Oprah Winfrey has released a new docuseries focusing on the historic black history of Essence...
“Time of Essence,” Docuseries releases on OWN
Oprah Winfrey has released a new docuseries focusing on the historic black history of Essence...
"Time of Essence," Docuseries releases on OWN
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours