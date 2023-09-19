Duncan man arrested after allegedly chasing woman, attacking officer and busting a patrol car window

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Stephens County arrested a man who they say tried to attack a police officer.

According to court documents, police first approached Kirk Hernandez on reports that he had chased after a woman in Duncan earlier in the evening on Saturday.

They say Hernandez was immediately confrontational and punched the passenger window on the officer’s patrol car, breaking it.

He then reportedly attempted to fight with the officer, only to be pepper sprayed.

Investigators say Hernandez also tried to break the back window of the patrol car after he was arrested.

He’s charged with attempting to perform an act of violence, malicious injury to property and public intoxication.

