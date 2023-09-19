Grady Co. woman behind bars for alledgedly allowing child sexual abuse

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County woman is behind bars tonight, accused of allowing the sexual abuse of a child for years.

Laura Hickman is charged with one count of enabling child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Hickman knew about the abuse, which reportedly took place over the course of several years.

Investigators say she knowingly avoided going to the police to report the crime.

She’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

