KSWO to host live debate for State Senate District 32 Primary Election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7NEWS will be hosting a live debate next week for the Candidates competing in the primary elections for the State Senate District 32 seat.

There are a total of 4 Republicans running in the Republican Primary and 2 Democrats running in the Democratic Primary.

Jean Hausheer, JJ Francais, Jennifer Ellis, and Dusty Deevers are running in the Republican Primary, while Johnny Jernigan and Larry Bush are running in the Democratic Primary.

The Debate will be held at the Elgin Performing Arts Center on the Elgin High School Campus from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2023. It will also be streamed live on KSWO.com.

Our very own Tarra Bates will be moderating the debate. Anchor Haley Wilson and Digital Content Manager Justin Rose will also be on hand to give perspective during intermission.

