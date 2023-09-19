Monday with the Mayor: Duncan Mayor, Robert Armstrong, discusses utility bills, new program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time for Monday with the Mayor, and today, Duncan Mayor Robert Armstrong joins 7News to discuss the current happenings in the city.

The City of Duncan is in the process of replacing all of the old water meters within the city. You can read more about that here. The old system is failing faster than anticipated. Mayor Armstrong says that if there are any issues or if something doesn’t look right on your bill, to report them to City Hall and Utility Customer Service to get it straightened out.

If it turns out that your bill is an accurate bill there are also payment plan options with the city that you can enroll in.

The new ‘Community Heart and Soul’ program in Duncan is looking to help build a plan for what the community would like to see Duncan turn into in the future. The three principles of the process include involving everyone, focusing on what matters most and playing the long game.

The location and time can be found below:

Heart & Soul Duncan Meeting Schedule (KSWO)

