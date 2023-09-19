OK State Superintendent testifies before House Committee, confronted about PragerU

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, testified in Washington before a House Committee on early education today, Sept. 19, 2023.

He expressed concern that educational programs may be funded by the Chinese government and asked lawmakers to ban schools from accepting foreign financing.

While addressing the Republican-led committee, Walters was confronted by Democrats who pointed out that PragerU, which Walters supports, is a privately owned business that also may be trying to influence education.

Walters has pushed for federal legislation banning foreign financing in education after a professional development program in Tulsa was backed by an organization that received funding from the Chinese government.

