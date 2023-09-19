Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly faking own death on kayaking trip

TALIHINA, Okla. (KSWO) - Over the weekend, an Oklahoma man was arrested in Georgia for allegedly faking his own death last month.

The sheriff where it happened says Melvin Emde of Talihina, Oklahoma was reported missing by his son on August 7, 2023. The son said his dad drowned while kayaking on the Mississippi River.

The following day, the sheriff says deputies learned the man was a wanted man in North Carolina for indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child.

He was reportedly due in court that same day.

