Our Blood Institute talks about the importance of donating blood

For today’s Community Conversation, 7News welcomed Christi Chambers, Senior Executive Director from the Our Blood Institute in Lawton.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For today's Community Conversation, 7News welcomed Christi Chambers, Senior Executive Director from the Our Blood Institute in Lawton.

She talked about the importance of donating blood for the community and how they still are at low levels in their current blood supply.

Watch the above interview to learn more about the current blood supply in Lawton as well as what Our Blood Institute is doing to replenish that supply and to reach the younger generation.

