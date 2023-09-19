Park Jones Realty: Average asking price for homes in Lawton down $4,000 this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In your local consumer news tonight, housing prices continue to fluctuate. Thankfully, however, this week’s numbers are looking better than last.

Park Jones Realtors say there are 301 homes currently listed for sale in Lawton, with an average asking price of more than $235,000, down $4,000 from last week.

They’ve also been on the market for around 71 days.

These numbers are still a far cry from the yearly average.

The average sold price in the last 12 months is just under $180,000, while the average list price is just above $182,000.

Also, according to Bank Rate, borrowers have been spooked by the recent rise in rates.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported mortgage applications fell to their lowest level since 1996.

