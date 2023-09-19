Severe weather expected this afternoon and evening | 9/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning scattered showers and storms are in the area this morning, so I would bring rain gear out the door as you head off to work. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s this morning, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. The main weather we all need to keep an eye on is the risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening.

We are expecting multiple waves of rain to move west to east through the area. The first wave of storms will start as soon as noon in central Texoma. This wave of rain will mostly affect areas in eastern Texoma, so if you live in areas around Lawton, Duncan, and Wichita Falls, you will need to be prepared for afternoon storms that could be severe. Wave two of storms will start in the evening hours, and this wave of storms will have more widespread impacts across the area. While these storms will be scattered, they can hit anywhere inside of Texoma with the chance of being severe. Any storms that become severe today run the risk of 60-80 mph winds and golf ball sized hail. Tornado risk is very low but not completely zero.

Storms will clear out early tomorrow morning, and then we will get another calm day with minimal rain chances. Morning temperatures will start the day in the mid-60s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s. There is a very small chance for storms in far eastern Texoma in the afternoon, but I do not expect much rain in our viewing area.

More severe weather will be possible in the back half of the week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The most likely day to see widespread coverage will be Thursday, but we could see some isolated storms on Friday and Saturday as well. The specific details of these severe storms are still being worked out, but we will keep you updated as we get more details.

Saturday night a cold front will move through the area, which will bring some drier air into the region. Afternoon highs will drop into the mid-80s on Sunday and Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.