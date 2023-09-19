“Time of Essence,” Docuseries releases on OWN

Expert Connections
Oprah Winfrey has released a new docuseries focusing on the historic black history of Essence Magazine.
By Alexis Young
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
New York, NY. (KSWO) -Oprah Winfrey has released a new docuseries focusing on the historic black history of Essence Magazine.

The 5 episode docuseries goes back in time starting from the 70s and ending in the present, and highlights key moments in the magazines over 50 year reign.

Viewers are able to learn about all of Essence’s historic achievements, like when President Barack Obama first declared his run for presidency back in 2007 when he was a U.S. senator for Chicago.

The docuseries also touches on hardships that the magazine had to overcome, such as its original view on hip-hop.

7 News Morning anchor Alexis Young was able to speak with Essence magazine and asked whether the use of A.I. would help or hinder the magazine as it moves into yet another milestone.

