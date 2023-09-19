Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game

Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
By Grason Passmore and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 34-year-old youth football coach in Kentucky died after suffering a medical emergency during a round of games over the weekend.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to the beloved coach Monday night.

Michael Kean’s love for coaching fell just behind his love for his wife, their four children and his faith.

“While coaching his son’s Peewee football game Saturday, he collapsed on the field,” a GoFundMe created by Kristyn Russell said. “He ended up suffering a massive heart attack.”

Cara Spears and Laura Wesley’s husbands coached with Kean for years. They joined the dozens grieving the loss of ‘Coach Michael’ Monday night.

“My husband said there was not another coach who could motivate, encourage and inspire kids like Coach Michael could,” Spears said.

Those who knew him said Kean had the unique ability to bring out the best in every kid he worked with. They said that skill carried over to every neighbor, friend and loved one of his, as well.

“We’ll never fill the void Coach Michael has left. We’ll have to teach our boys how to go on and strive to do what Coach Michael would want,” Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles in the early morning wreck on Sept. 18, 2023.
Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill, one dead
The crash happened on OK-115 just north of Medicine Park.
One injured in Comanche County motorcycle crash
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
David Hatmaker, 37, August mugshot
Waurika man charged with 5 felonies relating to August 2023 standoff

Latest News

The Debate will be held at the Elgin Performing Arts Center on the Elgin High School Campus.
KSWO hosting live debate for State Senate District 32 Primary Election
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
A Moscow court declines to hear an appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich
A Houston man was arrested after a 12-old-old was seen 'clinging' onto the roof of an SUV....
Arrest made after 12-year-old seen clinging to roof of SUV
A Houston man was arrested after a 12-old-old was seen 'clinging' onto the roof of an SUV....
Arrest made after 12-year-old seen clinging to roof of SUV