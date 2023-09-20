Calm weather is expected today, but another round of potential severe weather tomorrow | 9/20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the south throughout the day at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s with cloud coverage rolling in the area this evening.

Tomorrow will be a different story with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There will also be a chance for severe weather as rain will roll into the area in the morning hours. These showers will be in Texoma into the afternoon hours, so be sure to plan for rain during your day. Storms will be possible as we get later into the afternoon with potential low-end severe weather. 60 mph winds and golf ball sized hail will be the primary hazards, but localized flooding will also be something to watch out for as well. These showers will break up in the evening hours, but rain chances will linger into Friday morning.

Friday will be another beautiful day after those morning showers with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s across the area. Saturday and Sunday both have a 10% chance for rain with the potential for severe weather. At the moment, the most likely situation will be storms in eastern Oklahoma on both Saturday and Sunday night with rain coverage that clips our eastern counties in the viewing area. We will keep you updated if severe weather looks more likely as we move closer.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.