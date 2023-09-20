Expert Connections
Comanche Happenings: Chairman Woommavovah discusses upcoming and recent events

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To discuss recent happenings within the Comanche Nation, Chairman Mark Woommavovah joined 7News.

Recently, tribal leaders from Oklahoma traveled to South Dakota to discuss improvements to Indian Health Services with officials from Washington D.C.

The Enrollment Department for the Comanche Nation received national recognition from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

There is a new location for the Comanche Nation Academy behind the education center in Lawton. The academy includes Pre-K through 3rd grade.

There is a Trunk and Treat event happening on Oct. 27 at the Comanche Nation Headquarters.

