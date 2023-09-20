Community Heart and Soul in Duncan hosts first meeting

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A new program in Duncan had its first meeting with the public today.

Community Heart and Soul in Duncan was set up at the Garden Market, where spoke with a wide range of community members, from members of business and faith-based organizations to non-profits and more.

So what is Community Heart and Soul?

We spoke with the program’s director, Mike Conn, who says it’s simply a way to get the community engaged and invested in the city’s future.

“In our community, in our society, we’re really quick to put our fists in the air and talk about what we’re against, but this is all about being known by who you’re for, and what we’re for,” said Conn. “So for me, I want to do everything I can to highlight what’s right about our community. That’s what we’re all about. “

Conn says the program is run by the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Class 29, also adding that this is just day one.

In the days to come, Conn says the leadership team will have a meeting to talk about how to get more people involved in future events.

