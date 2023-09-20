Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Couple perplexed after they find their home’s roof tiles mysteriously torn up

The homeowner says she was working inside her home office when it felt like her house was being pushed forward. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Angie Koehle and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A family in Arizona was left baffled after something mysteriously caused damage to the roof tiles on their house.

Lisa Sikorski told KPHO she was working in her upstairs office last Friday afternoon when she heard and felt what sounded like a truck barreling toward her house.

“It got really, really strong,” she said.

Sikorski also said her dog, who typically isn’t bothered by storms, came running.

The commotion lasted about 15 seconds and then was over.

“I had the sensation the house was moving forward. I knew it wasn’t, but it felt like I was on a mudslide or something,” Sikorski said.

Considering it to be blasting occurring nearby, Sikorski said she assumed her neighbors also heard it. However, they said they did not.

One of her neighbors noticed that Sikorski’s roof tiles were in shambles that afternoon.

Sikorski and her husband said it looked like something hit their roof, possibly debris from a plane or meteorite. There were two separate spots on the roof with displaced tiles.

Kevin Bowland from All About Roofing came to the home to survey the damage. He said he didn’t find any foreign objects, but believes it may have been some sort of weather event.

“It’s just a downward wind that comes in and it lifts the tiles,” Bowland said.

Bowland said he didn’t see any holes in the roof or points of impact.

“The tile is all over, but the batten is in place, and the underlayment is still tacked down,” he said.

KPHO’s meteorologist Royal Norman said it could have been caused by a dust devil if the culprit was a weather event.

Sikorski and her husband said they plan to get a few more opinions to be sure it wasn’t something else that caused the damage.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
One of the vehicles in the early morning wreck on Sept. 18, 2023.
Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill, one dead
A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening
LFD works to contain fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening
Authorities in Stephens County arrested a man who they say tried to attack a police officer.
Duncan man arrested after allegedly chasing woman, attacking officer and busting a patrol car window
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range

Latest News

FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal...
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Biden administration announces $600M to produce COVID tests and will reopen website to order them
A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.
7-year-old girl survives ‘freak accident’ after dart gets stuck in her skull