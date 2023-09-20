Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Guns

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Duncan responded to a call at Murf’s Guns on Highway 81 this evening, Sept. 19, 2023.

We reached out to the Duncan public Information officer who said so far no information is available on what happened other than the police responded and the investigation has been turned over to the Military Criminal Investigation Division.

We also reached out to Ft. Sill’s PIO and were told they had no information as of yet.

