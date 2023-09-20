Expert Connections
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Guns

Police in Duncan responded to a call at Murf’s Guns on Highway 81 this evening, Sept. 19, 2023.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Duncan responded to a call at Murf’s Guns on Highway 81 this evening, Sept. 19, 2023.

We reached out to the Duncan public Information officer who said so far no information is available on what happened other than the police responded and the investigation has been turned over to the Military Criminal Investigation Division.

We also reached out to Ft. Sill’s PIO and were told they had no information as of yet.

You can count on us to update you as soon as we get more information.

