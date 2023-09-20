LFD responds to late night house fire

Expert Connections
When 7NEWS arrived at the scene the home was fully engulfed and was threatening the building next to it.
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At around 12 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2023, LFD responded to a house fire on the 900 block of SW 7th Street.

When 7NEWS arrived at the scene the home was fully engulfed and was threatening the building next to it.

It was first reported that no one was in the house, but it is now known that the house was occupied, but did not have electrical service. No injuries have been reported according to officials.

The house sustained extensive damage and is considered a hazard.

Fire Marshals are investigating what caused the fire.

