LFD works to contains fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening

A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening
A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire took place at “Leo and Ken’s” on Tuesday evening.

According to the fire marshal, LFD responded to a structure fire at Leo and Ken’s. Upon their timely arrival, heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the roadway. Firefighters on the scene worked quickly to douse the heavy flames and smoke in the rear of the restaurant where the storage area is located.

Owners did arrive on the scene.

There were no injuries and marshals are now investigating to determine the cause.

