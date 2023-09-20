Expert Connections
Morning Grady County wreck leaves one in critical condition

Five people in total were hurt the morning of Sept. 19, 2023, in a crash on I-44 in Grady County.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT
GRADY Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Five people in total were hurt the morning of Sept. 19, 2023, in a crash on I-44 in Grady County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, nine miles south of Chickasha.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a freightliner.

A preliminary report by OHP says, of the 5 hurt, one person was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, while the other four were treated and released shortly after.

As for how the crash occurred, the report states one of the vehicles were legally parked on the shoulder with emergency lights, when another driver lost control and hit their car, followed by the semi.

