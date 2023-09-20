Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton

Today, Our Blood Institute, or OBI, held a workshop for high school students in the area for them to learn about the importance of blood donations.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Our Blood Institute, or OBI, held a workshop for high school students in the area for them to learn about the importance of blood donations.

Darby Huffstutler with OBI says 30% of their donations come from high school and college students, they wanted to let them know how important they are.

She says students heard from two people in the Walters area about the blood they received while in the hospital.

“They were able to get up here and share their story, and together they were able to use 75 units of blood,” said Huffstutler.

She says they hope they walk away knowing that donating isn’t scary.

They also hope to have this workshop annually.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
One of the vehicles in the early morning wreck on Sept. 18, 2023.
Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill, one dead
A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening
LFD works to contain fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening
Authorities in Stephens County arrested a man who they say tried to attack a police officer.
Duncan man arrested after allegedly chasing woman, attacking officer and busting a patrol car window
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range

Latest News

There’s a low chance for showers and severe storms tomorrow
There’s a low chance for showers and severe storms tomorrow | 9/20PM
The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal...
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business
LFD responding to 7th Street structure fire
LFD responds to late night house fire
In the early morning hours a power outage caused 11,000 customers to not have power and a total...
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far