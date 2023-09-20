Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Our Blood Institute, or OBI, held a workshop for high school students in the area for them to learn about the importance of blood donations.

Darby Huffstutler with OBI says 30% of their donations come from high school and college students, they wanted to let them know how important they are.

She says students heard from two people in the Walters area about the blood they received while in the hospital.

“They were able to get up here and share their story, and together they were able to use 75 units of blood,” said Huffstutler.

She says they hope they walk away knowing that donating isn’t scary.

They also hope to have this workshop annually.

