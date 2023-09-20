Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far

PSO is currently working on restoring power.
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPDATE (9:23 a.m.): The power outages are affecting City of Lawton buildings. Due to this, the Lawton Public Library and recreation centers will open at 1 p.m. if the power is restored by then.

While Lawton City Hall is without power, the building is open to citizens. However, customers can expect delays in conducting business.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the early morning hours of Sept. 20, 2023, a power outage caused 11,000 customers to not have power and a total of 22,000 customers to be affected in Elgin, Sterling, Lawton, Apache, and surrounding areas.

This outage caused Flower Mound, Bishop, Fletcher and Elgin Public Schools to cancel classes.

Lawton Public Schools will be closed but turn to virtual once power is restored. Sterling Public Schools also went virtual due to the outage.

PSO confirmed that a fire at a substation and the storms overnight caused the power outage.

No time was given on when power will be restored.

