Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

As protests increase, Tuberville remains committed to blocking military appointments over abortion policy

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Signs of more than 300 unpromoted military members littered the Senate lawn Tuesday, as Democratic Senators joined with progressive vets to criticize Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

“And I hope he looks at them,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, said. “We’ve got families. We’ve got kids. There were schools they were supposed to start in. And they are all waiting because of one man.”

Tuberville’s issue is a Biden administration policy that provides money for military members and spouses living in states that have outlawed abortion to travel for services and for paid time off.

“Taxpayers do not want to pay for anything to do with abortion,” Tuberville said. “Their tax money should not be paying for that. And it’s paying for travel and three weeks off for military members to have abortions, and their dependents.”

Tuberville has been blocking appointments for about seven months and believes President Biden should not be making military policy decisions without a vote from Congress.

“When you dictate laws, you know what that’s called? Communism. You’re telling the American people what you’re going to do without a vote,” Tuberville said.

Some military officers have begun speaking out against Tuberville’s holds. Veteran and Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, said the logjam is hurting national security and impacting events like NATO meetings.

“Our United States military officer who was in charge of representing us at NATO could not go because she had not been confirmed,” Duckworth said.

Tuberville said the Senate can side step his holds by holding full floor votes on every nominee.

The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service estimates that process would take 700 hours of floor time.

Tuberville plans to force a floor vote confirmation Wednesday to confirm General Eric Smith’s nomination for Marine Corps Commandant.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles in the early morning wreck on Sept. 18, 2023.
Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill, one dead
Authorities in Stephens County arrested a man who they say tried to attack a police officer.
Duncan man arrested after allegedly chasing woman, attacking officer and busting a patrol car window
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Georgia for allegedly faking his own death last month.
Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly faking own death on kayaking trip
Laura Hickman is behind bars tonight, accused of allowing the sexual abuse of a child for years.
Grady Co. woman behind bars for alledgedly allowing child sexual abuse
The City of Lawton attracts a lot of tourists especially being home to the Ft. Sill military...
City of Lawton enforcing occupancy taxes and licensing on short-term rental properties

Latest News

In the early morning hours a power outage caused 11,000 customers to not have power and a total...
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
A structure fire took place at “Leo and Ken’s” on Tuesday evening.
LFD works to contain fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Netanyahu and Biden meet in New York, a setting seen as a sign of US displeasure over his government
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Garland over Hunter Biden investigation