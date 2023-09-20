There’s a low chance for showers and severe storms tomorrow | 9/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been warm! Air temperatures across Texoma are ranging from the upper 80s north to the low 100s south. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight with temperatures in the upper 60s by daybreak tomorrow. Light east to southeast winds at 5 to 10mph.

Thursday will see cloudy skies early with the chance for severe storms. Storms will start out west around 10AM and will continue to push east nearing I-44 around 2PM then their eastward trek into the late afternoon. Storms are capable of producing quarter to golf ball sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts. As storms exit, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds all day long.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 100 degrees (gross, right?). South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

We’ll stay in the upper 90s to low 100s for Saturday too under a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s as a cold front moves in.

Over the weekend, the days-themselves will be dry with that said showers and possible thunderstorms appears possible Saturday night and again Sunday night.

With the arrival of the frontal passage, skies will clear out and rain chances will drop to near-zero. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will see highs in the upper 80s with morning temperatures near 60 degrees.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.