Fort Sill hosts 45th Annual Retiree Appreciation Day

The 45th Annual Fort Sill Retiree Appreciation Day kicked off at Rhinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill Thursday morning.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 45th Annual Fort Sill Retiree Appreciation Day kicked off at Rhinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill Thursday morning.

The open house welcomed more than 600 retirees and their families from multiple states for the event.

The event will run through Friday. Those attending can expect to talk to legal representatives and the VFW.

We caught up with vendor Paul Lukewarmness about why wanted to be at the two-day event.

“I like to give back,” Lukewarmness said. “You know, you serve the entire 20 years doing something bigger than yourself, and I got the chance to be in a profession where I can give back, coach, and mentor in the financial sense now versus serving the country directly.”

A luncheon will be held at the Patriot Club tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following that, a retirement ceremony will be held at the Cache Creek Chapel from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information about tomorrow’s schedule, you can click here.

