Pet of The Week

The International Festival starts tomorrow, Sept. 22

It is the 44th annual event and a favorite of many.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The International Festival starts tomorrow, Sept. 22, 2023, in Lawton and goes through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

It is the 44th annual event and a favorite of many. To talk about this event, the co-chair of the festival and a performer joined 7News in the studio for an interview.

The duo spoke to how important this festival is to the diverse Lawton community and about all the events happening throughout the festival like a naturalization ceremony.

To learn more about the history of the event as well as what you can expect if you attend, watch the interview above.

You can also check out our community calendar for more free events like the International Festival.

