Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range
A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening
LFD works to contain fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening
The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal...
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business
LFD responding to 7th Street structure fire
LFD responds to late night house fire

Latest News

Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
Slight risk for severe weather this afternoon | 9/21 AM
Slight risk for severe weather this afternoon | 9/21 AM
Over 12 hours and many in the City of Lawton are still without power but contrary to popular...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton
Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton
Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton
There’s a low chance for showers and severe storms tomorrow
There’s a low chance for showers and severe storms tomorrow | 9/20PM