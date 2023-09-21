Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range
A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening
LFD works to contain fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening
The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal...
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton

Latest News

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man’s life at Patriots game
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game