Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Power Outages affecting areas of Lawton

Over 12 hours and many in the City of Lawton are still without power but contrary to popular...
Over 12 hours and many in the City of Lawton are still without power but contrary to popular speculation it wasn't the weather due to a fire that took place at a substation.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 12 hours and many in the City of Lawton are still without power but contrary to popular speculation it wasn’t the weather due to a fire that took place at a substation. Most of Lawton is without power due to a fire that started from a spark at this substation just east of Lawton early this morning.

Crews from Valley View Volunteer Fire Department responded...working to get it out as quickly as possible. Wayne Greene, the spokesperson for PSO, talked about exactly what has happened since that time. Greene said, “we are doing everything we can to make temporary and permanent repairs at the substation east of Lawton so that we can get the power back to normal”>

Greene then mentions that he understands what is happening and how this affects residents. Wayne Greene said, “We understand that this a frustrating situation for our Lawton customers and we understand that frustration and we are doing everything we can to get power restored safely and quickly and we are working on that problem right now.”

The number of people without power has varied by a few thousand throughout the day...but as of last check, roughly 22-thousand-500 people are without power right now.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening
LFD works to contain fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening
One of the vehicles in the early morning wreck on Sept. 18, 2023.
Early morning wreck left I-44 traffic at a standstill, one dead
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range
Authorities in Stephens County arrested a man who they say tried to attack a police officer.
Duncan man arrested after allegedly chasing woman, attacking officer and busting a patrol car window

Latest News

Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton
Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton
There’s a low chance for showers and severe storms tomorrow
There’s a low chance for showers and severe storms tomorrow | 9/20PM
The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal...
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business
LFD responding to 7th Street structure fire
LFD responds to late night house fire