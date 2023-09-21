Power Outages affecting areas of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 12 hours and many in the City of Lawton are still without power but contrary to popular speculation it wasn’t the weather due to a fire that took place at a substation. Most of Lawton is without power due to a fire that started from a spark at this substation just east of Lawton early this morning.

Crews from Valley View Volunteer Fire Department responded...working to get it out as quickly as possible. Wayne Greene, the spokesperson for PSO, talked about exactly what has happened since that time. Greene said, “we are doing everything we can to make temporary and permanent repairs at the substation east of Lawton so that we can get the power back to normal”>

Greene then mentions that he understands what is happening and how this affects residents. Wayne Greene said, “We understand that this a frustrating situation for our Lawton customers and we understand that frustration and we are doing everything we can to get power restored safely and quickly and we are working on that problem right now.”

The number of people without power has varied by a few thousand throughout the day...but as of last check, roughly 22-thousand-500 people are without power right now.

