Preliminary hearing for officers charged in 2021 shooting continues

The preliminary hearing for the Lawton police officers charged in a 2021 shooting death continued Thursday.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The preliminary hearing for the Lawton police officers charged in a 2021 shooting death continued Thursday.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle are charged with manslaughter in the death of Quadry Sanders.

Their attorney, Gary James, reviewed a frame-by-frame version of the body camera footage, putting a focus on the split-second decisions of the officers.

In addition to reviewing the footage, the defense moved to admit the 14 dispatch calls from the night of the shooting as evidence.

The preliminary hearing was continued and will resume on Oct. 26.

