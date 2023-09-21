PSO working on permanent solutions for damaged substation

Expert Connections
Officials with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said they’re currently assessing exactly what happened and are looking for a permanent solution.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Seth Marsicano
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Power was restored to Lawton around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 21, 2023.

Officials with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said they’re currently assessing exactly what happened and are looking for a permanent solution.

According to Wayne Greene, the spokesperson for PSO, more controlled power outages are a possibility as crews work to put in more permanent solutions.

Earlier today, Sept. 21, PSO trucks were in and out of the substation that caught fire yesterday where the power grid is located.

According to Greene it is too early to tell how much the repairs are going to cost and the cause of the fire is still being looked into.

He said the power grid is the most complex machine built and like every machine problems are inevitable.

At the moment, only temporary solutions are in place. Greene said a new control room will have to be built, however a timeline for the repairs could not be given.

