Senate 32 Election Preview: JJ Francais

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin Mayor, JJ Francais, a fourth-generation Oklahoman, lived most of his life in the Chickasha area, before moving to the area for work. His political mission began in 2021 when he decided to run for Mayor.

Unknown to many, he decided as a teen to drop out of high school.

“I dropped out of school a week into ninth grade and went to work and realized I needed more education to get where I wanted in life,” said Francais. “So, I went back to, went to the technology center and from there went to USAO in Chickasha. Today, I’m proud to serve as a Regent of USAO.”

Leaning on his experience as a mayor, Francais believes working with city councils to achieve goals exemplifies part of the reason that he would fill the state senator role well, along with his experience in working with a newspaper.

“I think all of that combined has really helped me understand what the average, or what a lot of Oklahomans want out of government,” Francais stated.

He wants to see the area grow as quickly as the rest of the state. He says it would help spread costs of things like infrastructure, water, sewer and trash collection amongst people, helping to lower those costs.

“Which means everybody pays a little less than if you condense it down to into fewer and fewer people,” Francais explained. “One of our biggest goals has to be, what can we do as a state and as a local community to retain people, and how do we get the next generation to choose Southwest Oklahoma as their home.”

You can vote for your preferred candidate on Oct. 10 during the Special Primary Election for Oklahoma Senate District 32.

